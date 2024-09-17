Immersive forest experiences among new offerings at Woburn Forest spa
The spa, which is part of the Woburn Forest Center Parcs, will now be known as the Aqua Sana Forest Spa to reflect the 25 new spa experiences it offers to guests.
The Woburn Forest Aqua Sana spa joins Longleat Forest in Wiltshire and Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire in receiving the Forest Spa concept.
This enables guests to enjoy immersive experiences inspired by the natural world - including volcanoes, hot springs, forest glades and mineral caves.
Mineral rooms and blossom steam rooms both feature as part of the Woburn Forest spa.
Speaking about the changes at the Woburn Forest spa director of spa Stuart Angus added: “Over the last five years, we have been transforming a number of our spas into our Forest Spa concept.
“As we have evolved our offering, we felt now was the right time to also evolve our branding to better reflect who we are to guests staying on a break at Center Parcs and our spa guests who are visiting for the day.”
A key part of the refresh is former spa manager at Aqua Sana Woburn Forest Laura Freeman, who has stepped into the role of group spa manager.
Freeman heads up the team across all of the Aqua Sana spas, with the others located at Elveden Forest in Suffolk and Whinfell Forest in Cumbria.
“I’m so grateful to be stepping into this role at such a pivotal time and look forward to this next challenge,” Freeman said.