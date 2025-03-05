Independent barware brand relocates headquarters to Milton Keynes
Founded in 2012, Uberstar supplies hundreds of small, independent retailers in the UK and overseas including gift shops, cafés and garden centres. Furthermore, their products are also available to purchase directly through their online store. With a team of just three dedicated employees, each order is hand-packed with care before being shipped out to customers.
The brand’s best selling products include cocktail mix kits, containing all the ingredients needed to make delicious drinks with over 20 different flavours available. Choose from espresso martinis to cosmopolitans to margaritas. Other popular products include giant ice cube moulds, cocktail-making gift sets and stylish leakproof coffee cups.
The move to a larger premises, located in Redmoor, Milton Keynes, marks a significant step for Uberstar, offering significantly more space than their previous site in Dunstable. Recent success, including having their products sold in major high street retailers like M&S and John Lewis, has played a key role in the brand’s expansion.
Director, Ryan Collins commented “We’re thrilled to now be based in Milton Keynes. Our larger premises will allow us to hold more stock and meet the growing demand from our wonderful customers.”
To celebrate their arrival to Milton Keynes, Uberstar is offering an exclusive discount for all residents. Use code: WELCOMEMK25 to unlock 25% off your first purchase over £30, expires 30th April 2025.