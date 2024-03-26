Independent UK oil supplier raises £500 for Milton Keynes charity Medical Detection Dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sales Director at Your NRG, Adam Newton, said: “(We) launched project ‘Giving Back’ to show that we are the national fuel distributor that actually cares about each of the local communities that we serve.

Designed to foster community engagement and support, ‘Project Giving Back’ invites customers to nominate local causes and charities they believe deserve support.

February marked the campaign's inaugural run, culminating in a heartfelt participation from customers across the board. Given the numerous nominations, Your NRG had to create a shortlist of seven commendable causes in the Bedford area for a customer vote. The shortlist included:

Adam from Your NRG with the cheque of £500

The community rallied behind these causes with enthusiasm, ultimately crowning ‘Medical Detection Dogs’ as the winner for the month.

Newton continued: “I’m delighted to be here to give back the first of our charitable donations to the Medical Detection Dogs charity to help support their excellent work in saving people’s lives!”

Charlotte Richardson, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Medical Detection Dogs, added: “It is wonderful to learn that we have been chosen as the winning charity.

“Our Medical Alert Assistance Dogs save the lives of our clients every day, and…if they could, they would give a big wet-nosed waggy-tailed thank you to everyone who voted – we appreciate every single one!”