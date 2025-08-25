International Dog Day: The secret lives of working canines in security

In line with International Dog Day, it is only fitting to shine a spotlight on the hard-working, furry partners who play one of the most vital roles when it comes to threat detection and security.

Andrew Ackers, Canine Operations Manager and Training Co-ordinator at Securitas UK, discusses how the dogs are trained to work in a whole host of unique situations – all through their love of treats and the odd tennis ball.

The Importance of Canines in Detection

Critical infrastructure and their associated industries are often high-profile targets for illicit activities and the movement of goods, as well as targets for terrorism. Highly trained dogs have proven to be an effective method when it comes to detection. Dogs have an extremely powerful sense of smell, up to 100,000 times as powerful as a human's, owing to their 300 million olfactory receptors that allow them to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. They also have a significant mobility advantage over humans or other infrastructure used for detection purposes.

Securitas UK Canines.

Securitas UK has trained numerous different breeds of canines using treats as positive reinforcement. For working dogs, the greatest reward when it comes to doing their job is positive recognition from their handlers. When a target scent is successfully detected, they are rewarded instantaneously. That positive reinforcement becomes the dog’s drive to detect that certain smell again.

Training Journey

The dogs are trained from as young as ten weeks old. Scent identification comes extremely naturally to them, and adult dogs can be trained to detect a new smell in as little as an hour. When on duty, adult dogs work closely with their human counterparts. Throughout the shift, as well as searching, the dogs will relax in their crate, go on walks, and be cared for by their handler.

The handlers tend to foster the pups so they are home-kennelled from the very start, supporting them throughout their training, with their health, such as taking them to the vets and housing them so they can lead a ‘normal’ dog’s life outside of work. To become a detection dog, you are either born into it (purposefully bred), gifted from a national canine charity, or sourced from a portfolio of known and trusted breeders.

For all dogs, training begins early. Starting with simple exposure to real-world environments to check they are environmentally sound and able to focus on their handler and tasks, even with distractions. Training gradually builds up to noisier, more crowded spaces. This allows handlers to identify how the puppies interact with high-pressure surroundings. Once they show the right confidence and adaptability, they will be introduced to an operational setting to continue building their resilience.

Securitas UK train all their dogs for detection with a standardised process. This approach to training ensures each dog meets a consistent level of ‘quality’. The programme includes clicker training, which is a behavioural technique where a ‘clicker’ sound is paired with a reward, instantly reinforcing positive behaviour when the click is heard. This method ensures that throughout all their training and up until they retire, they are guided, encouraged and celebrated with only positive reinforcement.

Quality Performance

Detection dogs undergo numerous tests throughout the course of their duty to ensure they perform at the highest standard continually. While these daily quality checks are extremely reliable, every canine that works for Securitas UK is regularly certified to ensure compliance. This process reassures clients that the working canines consistently exceed industry standards in every aspect of training, testing, and quality assurance. These regular checks also allow handlers and trainers to identify when a dog may be approaching retirement, ensuring the welfare of the animal and the ongoing quality of service.

Individual Pup Personality

One of the most charming aspects of the role is that every dog has a unique personality, and that means they all have their way of indicating when they have found something: some sit, some lie down, and some even stand a certain way. No matter their method, they are all trained to give a passive indication or signal the location of the scent without actively engaging, whilst at the same time, confidently alerting the relevant handler. Great care is taken when considering an individual canine’s personality and the appropriate pairing of the handler. This expertise in producing the right pairings is key to building trust between the dog and the handler and ultimately, operational success. Should dogs be found unsuitable for working life as a detection dog, they are rehomed as loved family pets.

Canine Retirement

Working dogs typically retire around the age of eight to 10 years old, but this varies between each dog and its breed. All the dogs live balanced, fulfilling lives, most of which are spent living with their handler. Once it’s time for their noses to retire, the canines may stay at home with their handler or be rehomed to live out their life as a cherished companion and family pet.

Working canines provide vital services supporting clients and customers across the UK. The impact of their work is often mission-critical in safeguarding the UK’s national infrastructure.