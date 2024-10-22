Investment in young talent boosts Kirkby Diamond’s team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond is continuing its investment in nurturing young talent within the industry with the recent appointment of an apprentice surveyor and a graduate building surveyor.

Charlotte Beard and Lucas Charter will begin their property careers at Kirkby Diamond, which has offices in Luton, Milton Keynes, Bedford, St Albans and Enfield.

They join Jacob Holmes who started as a graduate building surveyor earlier this year.

Charlotte, from Bedford, is an apprentice surveyor in the company’s land, planning and development team. She is currently studying for a BSc in Real Estate at the University of Westminster and has completed four years of her five-year course.

Charlotte Beard

She has previously worked in residential property sales and lettings and is looking forward to expanding her skills and knowledge at Kirkby Diamond, with the aim of completing her APC (Assessment of Professional Competence) and becoming a chartered surveyor in the near future.

Lucas has joined as a graduate building surveyor, having completed his degree at Leeds Beckett University, where he was awarded HAYS Construction and Property Prize for Best Dissertation in Building Surveying.

He is looking forward to working towards his APC and gaining experience in the wide range of projects that Kirkby Diamond works on, in both building surveying and project management.

Welcoming Charlotte and Lucas to the company, managing partner Luke Tillison said: “It is hugely important that the property sector continues to invest in young talent and offers opportunities, such as apprenticeships, to allow them to get that vital first foot on the career ladder. We are therefore extremely pleased to welcome both Charlotte and Lucas to the team and we will give them all the support they need in order to thrive in their chosen careers.”

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial property needs.