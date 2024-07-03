Invite to a party as Milton Keynes pizza restaurant celebrates relaunch
Fireaway Pizza Milton Keynes is celebrating its new look on July 6.
New owners Atia Khan and Mira Day said: “We are thrilled to announce the relaunch of Fireaway Pizza under our ownership. We are incredibly excited to carry forward the quality and freshness of our pizzas, whilst also bringing new innovative ideas to better improve our quality moving forward.
“Our mission remains the same: to provide exceptional pizzas, sides, desserts, milkshakes, and new items to be announced on the menu soon – watch this space. We are committed to making your experience with us even better with improved customer service, enhancement, and more local initiatives to support the Milton Keynes community”.
Bring the whole family down to the restaurant based at Milton Keynes’ leisure quarter, 12th Street, from 1pm for kid’s entertainment, including activities, and free face-painting. Then from 7pm, the adults can enjoy a live in-house DJ.
All signature pizzas will be on special offer at £6.95 and there will be loads of other special discounts to explore too.
