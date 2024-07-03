Invite to a party as Milton Keynes pizza restaurant celebrates relaunch

The relaunch is on Saturday

A Milton Keynes pizza restaurant is celebrating a relaunch with a party on Saturday.

Fireaway Pizza Milton Keynes is celebrating its new look on July 6.

New owners Atia Khan and Mira Day said: “We are thrilled to announce the relaunch of Fireaway Pizza under our ownership. We are incredibly excited to carry forward the quality and freshness of our pizzas, whilst also bringing new innovative ideas to better improve our quality moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our mission remains the same: to provide exceptional pizzas, sides, desserts, milkshakes, and new items to be announced on the menu soon – watch this space. We are committed to making your experience with us even better with improved customer service, enhancement, and more local initiatives to support the Milton Keynes community”.

Bring the whole family down to the restaurant based at Milton Keynes’ leisure quarter, 12th Street, from 1pm for kid’s entertainment, including activities, and free face-painting. Then from 7pm, the adults can enjoy a live in-house DJ.