IPS announces exciting expansion with new warehouse opening in April 2025

IPS (Impact Production Services), the leading supplier of Staging & Structures, Technical Production, and Equipment Hire to the events industry, is proud to announce a major milestone in its growth and development: the opening of a new, state of the art, purpose built warehouse in Milton Keynes this April. This expansion represents a pivotal chapter for IPS as the company continues to build on its steady growth since the pandemic, strengthening its capacity to deliver efficient, sustainable, and innovative services to clients.

Since its inception, IPS has experienced remarkable growth, doubling in size with each move to larger facilities. This latest expansion, located just a mile from the current site, is no exception. The impressive 6 1⁄2 acre site features newly constructed buildings purposefully designed to meet modern standards, with significantly upgraded infrastructure to accommodate IPS's increasing scale and evolving needs.

“Our new warehouse is so much more than just additional space,” said James Mason, Founder of IPS. “It’s a hub that has been carefully designed, based on our learnings, to foster innovation by bringing our teams closer together, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. It allows us to provide an even better service to our clients and support our team for many years to come.”

The new facility introduces significant upgrades that will transform IPS’s operations and service delivery, including:

10 loading docks, including 3 with dock levellers, to dramatically reduce waiting times and streamline logistics.

A dedicated technical hub, centralising warehouse and technical teams to enhance collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Increased prep and de-prep space, enabling complex pre-builds, improved safety checks, and faster project turnarounds.

These improvements address previous bottlenecks, particularly during busy periods such as the summer, and enable IPS to cater to more clients while expanding its range of services.

Reflecting IPS’s commitment to sustainability, the new warehouse also incorporates:

A 140kW solar array, with capacity for future expansion.

A rainwater harvesting system, which collects water in a large storage tank to be used for the dedicated vehicle and equipment wash bays. These wash bays are designed to filter and recirculate the water used, minimising waste and conserving resources.

EV charging points and full LED lighting with motion activated dimming.

The facility has been redeveloped from the ground up, incorporating lessons learned from previous relocations to create a purpose-built site that ensures long-term efficiency and sustainability.

“As with every move, there is always concern about potential disruption for our clients and staff,” said James Mason. “However, with the new site located just one mile from our existing facility, we can ensure continuity for our team and clients while maintaining excellent transport links, including proximity to London. The improved facilities, which include better public transport connections and increased parking bays for employees, also prevents further disruption. It’s remarkable to think that our first site would now fit entirely into our current lighting department, which truly highlights the transformative steps forward we’ve taken, and continue to take.”

Alongside the new warehouse, IPS will also soon unveil a revamped website designed to enhance the customer experience. The updated platform features a modern interface, a simplified browsing experience, and the ability to create custom hire requests. The website reflects IPS’s evolving identity and commitment to serving clients with greater convenience, with more details to be shared in the coming months.

“As we approach our milestone anniversary in 2026, this expansion marks a significant step in our journey to continually improve service delivery and drive innovation within the events industry. With enhanced facilities, greater operational efficiencies, and our customer-first approach, we are extremely excited to support even more ambitious projects and further strengthen our role as a trusted partner to our clients.”

James Mason, Owner & Key Account Director, IPS