ISO consultancy wins prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established by director Paul Robinson in August 2022, Robinson Management Services Ltd beat off tough competition from a record number of entries to scoop the prize in front of more than 700 attendees at the tenth MKBAA at the Marshall Arena.

Judges praised the company for having ‘a clear five-year growth plan’ and its ‘use of technology and innovation across many areas of the business, including the use of AI to support administrative tasks, saving time and costs’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul said: “I founded Robinson Management Services (RMS) to help companies manage risk, continually improve and protect the planet through the implementation and maintenance of ISO standards.

(L to R) Paul Robinson (Director), Louise Robinson (Director) and a representative from Franklins So

“In less than two years of business, we have helped 65 businesses from a wide range of industry sectors to achieve these standards, which has not only helped them to improve efficiencies and demonstrate their commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives, but win contracts and tenders to grow their businesses too.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed award, which recognises our growth to date and our strategic plan for the future. Our comprehensive five-year growth plan and innovative use of AI have been instrumental in our success, allowing us to implement tailored ISO management systems that meet the evolving needs of our clients and leverage technology and forward-thinking strategies to redefine industry standards.”