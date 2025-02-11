ITN spotlights Childbase Academy during National Apprenticeship Week

The Buckinghamshire-based Childbase Training Academy of Excellence will feature in the ITN Business ‘Apprenticeships: Unlocking Opportunities’ special, highlighting the growing talent within Early Years during celebrations for National Apprenticeship Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, which features key industry and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles, was created with the Association of Apprentices and UCAS and will showcase the next generation of childcare professionals as they develop their theory at the Academy and apply their practical skills on-the-job within Childbase Partnership settings.

Established in January 2021, the Academy was created to deliver a centre where all learners are supported in-house by Childbase Partnership experts. Apprentices spend 80 per cent of their time gaining valuable experience in one of 44 day nurseries, whilst the remaining 20 per cent is dedicated to classroom-based learning, guided by dedicated trainer assessors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a ‘careers not jobs’ focus across the company, Apprentices benefit from their Princess Royal Award-winning ‘Teach to Reach’ training, a full range of leadership and development courses and mentoring from functional skills tutors to help them reach their milestones, achieve outstanding outcomes and excel in their careers as Early Years professionals.

Apprentices at Hampstead Gate Day Nursery in Milton Keynes being celebrated during National Apprenticeship Week

Upon successful completion of their apprenticeship, learners are guaranteed a job at Childbase Partnership; ranked Number 1 for Quality in the 2024 Nursery World league tables. They also receive a qualification payment, above sector average salaries, further training and full benefits, including Partnership Reward Days, giving them the opportunity to earn up to 20 extra days paid annual leave per year on top of usual holiday allocations.

The ‘Apprenticeships: Unlocking Opportunities’ programme will launch at UCAS’s Apprenticeships: Discover the Extraordinary event on the 11th February and will be available to view for 12 months on the ITN Apprenticeships website.