Iyanu, Georgina and Olivia named new trainee managers at Gulliver’s Land

Three new faces have joined the renowned trainee management scheme at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iyanu Kukoyi, Georgina Anderson, and Olivia-Paige Saxon have started the Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts’ year-long bespoke training programme, which is now in its eighth year.

Iyanu, Georgina, and Olivia will initially train at Gulliver’s Land before experiencing other areas of the theme park business at Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iyanu, from Kent, has eight years’ experience in the customer service industry and an MBA in business management.

Iyanu, Georgina and Olivia

“What appealed to me most about a career with Gulliver’s was the opportunity to build a career within the leisure and hospitality industry,” said Iyanu. “I’m excited to work within catering and retail, as well as hospitality, and looking forward to some of the great events at Gulliver’s – especially the fireworks display in November!”

Georgina, from Sheffield, graduated with a history degree in 2020 and has worked as an operations support officer for the National Trust.

She said: “I found the prospect of career progression incredibly appealing at Gulliver’s, with its ethos of loyalty being renowned amongst its employees, as well as providing opportunities to learn new skills with guidance from across the company. I’m looking forward to being challenged by a varied set of tasks – having come from a job that sometimes felt like you were doing the same thing day in, day out, I will now have a new and different adventure each day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia, from Derby, has been a rides and attractions leader with Gulliver’s Kingdom for the last three years and gained a degree in media communications and English literature last year.

“What I love about working at Gulliver’s is that no two days are the same,” said Olivia.

“The work is so varied, and the close team environment makes it like being part of one big family. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to try and learn in each department – it is a fantastic opportunity to become a multi-skilled professional, and to experience all four locations across the UK.”

The three trainee managers are part of a group of nine appointed across the four Gulliver’s resorts. Under the programme, they will undertake their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from a senior member of Gulliver's staff, and have access to external development coaches and experts, before stepping into new management roles at the end of the 12-month term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are delighted to welcome our new trainee managers, and I can’t wait to see how they develop their skills over the coming year, and what they can bring to the team. The programme has produced some excellent leaders across all four Gulliver’s sites, and this year is no different, with another four superb graduates from last year’s programme taking on leadership roles.”

For more information about career opportunities at Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, visit: careers.gulliversfun.co.uk