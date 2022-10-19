Jobs on offer at Aldi branches including Aylesbury, Buckingham and Milton Keynes

Supermarket chain Aldi is creating around 90 new jobs in Bucks ahead of the festive period, as it gears up for its biggest ever Christmas.

The supermarket is looking to fill temporary and permanent positions in its Bucks stores to help replenish stock and assist customers during this busy period.

Applications are now open for jobs at Aldi branches including Rimmington Way and Cambridge Street in Aylesbury; The Place Retail Park, Stantonbury, McConnell Drive, Westcroft and Kingston in Milton Keynes; and Buckingham.

Supermarket chain Aldi is planning ahead for its biggest ever Christmas

In addition, Aldi is currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres around the UK, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

Aldi recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

"That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our regional distribution centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year round, which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Advertisement

Store assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25. Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store staff member is worth more than £830 a year.