Join the movement to empower women through hair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ever heard of a 6'5" Californian ambassador for a wig charity for women of colour? Well, that's me! After years in Milton Keynes' Nigerian community, I saw the struggle of hair loss firsthand. One Wig, One Smile is here to help - giving free, gorgeous human hair wigs to women who need them. We get that the NHS tries, but synthetic wigs just don't cut it for everyone. We're all about real hair, real confidence.Right now, we're mixing new and pre-loved wigs (trust me, they're in great shape!), but we need your help to get back to 100% new. Donate, fundraise, spread the word - every little bit helps us bring back those smiles.Check us out at www.onewigonesmile.org.uk or drop us a line at [email protected] . Let's show Milton Keynes what real empowerment looks like! #hairloss #charity #MK

My journey as a 6'5" white Californian to become the media coverage manager for a BAME wig charity might raise a few eyebrows. But my years spent immersed in the vibrant Nigerian Baptist community here in Milton Keynes have given me a unique perspective on the profound impact of hair loss on women, particularly within communities of colour.

Hair is more than just a physical attribute. It's intertwined with identity, culture, and self-worth. Medical hair loss can be a devastating blow, stripping away not only strands of hair but also confidence and a sense of belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Wig, One Smile was founded on the belief that every woman deserves to feel beautiful and empowered, regardless of her background or health challenges. We're a small but mighty charity, dedicated to providing free, high-quality human hair wigs to women over 18 experiencing medical hair loss. We go beyond simply offering wigs; we provide a lifeline, a symbol of hope, and a catalyst for renewed self-esteem.

One Wig One Smile Web Site Home Page

We know that the NHS does its best, but synthetic wigs often fall short for Black and ethnic women. They lack the natural look, feel, and styling versatility that are so crucial for maintaining a sense of self. We understand that hair is deeply personal, and we strive to offer a diverse range of wigs, including hand-tied cornrows, single plaits, and a variety of darker colours, so that every woman can find a wig that truly reflects her identity.

Your FAQs Answered

We understand that you may have questions about our services. Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions:

What do I need to qualify for a wig? All we require is a medical report confirming your medical hair loss. After your initial application, we'll send you a consent form to complete and return.

All we require is a medical report confirming your medical hair loss. After your initial application, we'll send you a consent form to complete and return. Do you provide synthetic wigs? No, we focus exclusively on real hair wigs because synthetic options are already available through the NHS and other organizations.

No, we focus exclusively on real hair wigs because synthetic options are already available through the NHS and other organizations. Where do you source your wigs? Our human hair bundles are processed by manufacturers in Vietnam and then transformed into beautiful wigs by NHS-registered wig makers in the UK. Our braided/cornrow wigs are crafted by skilled artisans in Nigeria, ensuring exceptional quality and authenticity.

Our human hair bundles are processed by manufacturers in Vietnam and then transformed into beautiful wigs by NHS-registered wig makers in the UK. Our braided/cornrow wigs are crafted by skilled artisans in Nigeria, ensuring exceptional quality and authenticity. How long is the wig application process? We aim to process applications as quickly as possible, but as a small charity, we operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The current estimated processing time is 1-2 months. Please contact us well in advance of your treatment or as soon as you notice hair loss.

We aim to process applications as quickly as possible, but as a small charity, we operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The current estimated processing time is 1-2 months. Please contact us well in advance of your treatment or as soon as you notice hair loss. Do you cater for BAME women only? Absolutely not! We offer a diverse range of wigs for all ethnic backgrounds. We recognize the unique challenges faced by BAME women in finding suitable wigs and have made it a priority to address this gap.

Absolutely not! We offer a diverse range of wigs for all ethnic backgrounds. We recognize the unique challenges faced by BAME women in finding suitable wigs and have made it a priority to address this gap. Do you accept hair donations? Currently, we only accept short hair donations from The Little Princess Trust. We're exploring ways to expand our hair donation program in the future.

Currently, we only accept short hair donations from The Little Princess Trust. We're exploring ways to expand our hair donation program in the future. Do you give used wigs? In times of high demand, we may offer refurbished, high-quality pre-loved wigs donated by generous individuals. These wigs are professionally cleaned and styled by registered salons to ensure they are in excellent condition.

Your Support is Crucial

Right now, we're facing financial challenges that have forced us to temporarily offer a mix of new and pre-loved wigs. But don't worry - each pre-loved wig is in excellent condition, some are even brand new, and we're working tirelessly to resume providing 100% new wigs as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where the incredible community of Milton Keynes comes in. We need your help to continue our vital mission. Here are some ways you can make a difference:

Donate: Your financial contributions, big or small, directly impact the number of women we can reach. Every pound donated goes directly toward purchasing hair bundles, paying skilled wig makers, and covering shipping costs. Your generosity quite literally translates into smiles and renewed confidence.

Fundraise: Unleash your creativity and organize a fundraising event. Host a bake sale, challenge your colleagues to a dress-down Friday, or organize a raffle with local businesses. We'll support you every step of the way, and we love sharing your fundraising successes on our website and social media.

Spread the Word: The power of your voice is immeasurable. Share our story with your friends, family, and colleagues. Raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by women experiencing medical hair loss, and help us connect with those who need our support.

Volunteer: If you have time and skills to offer, we'd love to welcome you to our team of dedicated volunteers. We have a range of roles available, from helping with wig fittings to assisting with fundraising events.

Get Involved

Visit our website at www.onewigonesmile.org.uk to learn more about our mission, request a wig, or make a donation. You can also reach out to us directly at [email protected].

Together, we can create a world where hair loss doesn't have to mean a loss of identity or confidence. We can empower women to face their challenges with grace, strength, and a renewed sense of self.

One Wig, One Smile is more than just a charity; it's a movement, a community