Joshua Sprigg nominated as a finalist for Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024

Enferm Medical Shortlisted for Prestigious Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024 Enferm Medical is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Recognised in the brand new Randal Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year category sponsored by The Randal Foundation.This new category celebrates entrepreneurs whose ventures embody the Randal Foundation’score mission: to save lives, improve life chances, and contribute positively to communities.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrates the achievements of the UK's most dynamic and innovative businesses.Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, underscoring the competitive nature and high standard of the competition. This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation. Enferm Medical, based in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, is recognised for its outstanding contributions to Services in Healthcare.

"We are incredibly honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. This recognition highlights the commitment, innovation, and relentless drive of our entire team at Enferm. It’s a true reflection of the passion we bring to transforming healthcare staffing solutions, and we are excited to share this achievement with our partners, clients, and the broader entrepreneurial community,” said Joshua Sprigg, CEO at Enferm.

GBEA 2024 Finalist for the Randal Foundation

Dr Nik Kotecha OBE DL, Founder of The Randal Foundation and a previous Great British Entrepreneur Awards winner, encapsulates the spirit of this award. Dr Kotecha arrived in the UK as a refugee and his journey to becoming a globally recognised entrepreneur and philanthropist is a testament to the transformative power of entrepreneurship.“This award recognises entrepreneurs who not only achieve commercial success but also make a meaningful impact on society,” says Dr Nik Kotecha. “I am honoured to sponsor this category, which highlights the pivotal role of business in driving positive change.”

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.It is with thanks to national and regional sponsors Allica Bank, Airwallex, Basket, Caudwell Children, de Novo Solutions, Gift Round, GS Verde Group, GS1 UK, Home Grown, JF GrowthMenzies, Quidos, Randal Foundation, Score App, TikTok, UBS Wealth Management and Vest that the Great British Entrepreneur Awards has been able to celebrate the very best of Great British entrepreneurs for 12 years.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, 18th November, at London’s prestigious Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced. This event is the largest entrepreneurial celebration in the UK, providing a platform for businesses to connect, celebrate, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy,and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

Allica Bank, the headline sponsor for this year’s awards, shares this commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success. “It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from the incredible businesses that these awards champion really brings to life the important contribution that British entrepreneurs make to our economy” says Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica Bank.