Kirkby Diamond in pole position as team races to complete four warehouse deals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond’s industrial & logistics team has accelerated into pole position in the first quarter of 2025 by completing the sales of four warehouse units, in deals worth a total of over £12 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The properties, located in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, range in value from around £2 million to £6 million and include a research and development headquarters at Tilbrook – known as the home of Formula One’s Red Bull Racing.

Tilbrook 36, a 36,067 sq ft unit at Sherbourne Drive in Milton Keynes, has been sold on behalf of a private investment company. It has been acquired by an unnamed Milton Keynes business, operating in the technology sector, that needs more space due to its business expanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It achieved a figure close to the £6 million asking price. The property is a detached warehouse/industrial building with yard and parking sitting on a site of circa 1.86-acres.

CAPTION: Kirkby Diamond’s industrial and logistics team has accelerated into pole position by completing the sales of four warehouse units in deals worth a total of over £12 million. Tilbrook 36 (pictured), a 36,067 sq ft unit at Sherbourne Drive in Milton Keynes, has been sold on behalf of a private investment company.

The warehouse consists of two bays, with offices over the ground and first floor, fronting on to Bletcham Way (A4146). Kirkby Diamond acted as joint agent with Brasier Freeth.

Eamon Kennedy, senior partner and head of industrial & logistics at Kirkby Diamond, said: “It really has been a fantastic start to the year, with the completion of four sales with a total value in excess of £12 million.

“The signs are really encouraging for the rest of 2025 with businesses still very keen to invest in industrial/warehouse properties. Milton Keynes, Luton and other towns and cities in the region are very sought after locations. Freehold opportunities are still relatively rare and therefore attract significant interest when they come to market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staubli House, at Presley Way in Milton Keynes, has been acquired by a local investor who subsequently instructed Kirkby Diamond to market it to find an occupier on a leasehold basis. The 11,705 sq ft unit became available due to the relocation of Staubli UK - an engineering solutions company working with Formula One teams - which appointed Kirkby Diamond to market the freehold of the building at an undisclosed price.

The substantial detached hybrid, tech/R&D head office building, sits on a 1.05-acre plot and has an impressive galleried reception area arranged with ground floor storage, a loading door and production/packaging areas. It also has a range of mostly open-plan and individual offices to the first floor and a large boardroom.

Meanwhile, a 35,000 sq ft detached industrial/warehouse unit at Forge End Road, Eton Socon, St Neots, has been sold prior to going to market for a figure near the asking price of £3 million. It has been acquired by One Insurance Limited for a vehicle accident repair centre.

The property sold for a price well in excess of the £2 million valuation placed on it by local agents, according to Paul Quy, Kirkby Diamond’s industrial & logistics partner and head of Milton Keynes agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a deal we are particularly pleased with. Not only did we achieve an offer well above the valuation our client had been given by local agents but it is also the largest sale of a single asset in the Oxford and Cambridge Arc region in the last 12 months,” said Paul.

At Houghton Regis, Dunstable, a deal sealed by Eamon Kennedy has seen a 22,000 sq ft industrial unit change hands for close to the £2.75 million asking price.

Kolbus House, a detached property on Blackburn Road, has been sold on behalf of engineering company Kolbus UK to a local occupier that needs additional space for its expanding business. The unit has ground and first floor offices with additional mezzanine floor space, plenty of parking space and loading, within a secure gated site.

The latest deals were concluded by Kirkby Diamond’s industrial and logistics team. With strategically located offices within the M25 and along the M1/A1 and M11 corridors, the team offers a unique blend of local expertise and regional reach. This combination allows them to provide tailored advice to institutional investors, landlords, developers, and occupiers, positioning Kirkby Diamond as one of the region's top-performing property consultancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.