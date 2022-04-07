Kobe Steakhouse & Cocktail Lounge set to open in Milton Keynes this weekend

Owner Razvan Marcu said: “We have worked hard over the last fe w months to really bring something unique and special to Milton Keynes and we are all extremely excited to finally be opening our doors to the public this Friday.”

Kobe Steakhouse & Cocktail Lounge is set to be ‘THE place to be’ and if the social media frenzy around bookings is any measure to go by the restaurant is set for success.

The menu has been curated by multi award-winning chef, Gourmand Pierre and will showcase a number of stunningly presented dishes using excellent quality produce.

“This is Fine Dining but with a twist”, he said: “We will be using superb, unusual and high-end ingredients to create some of our beautiful dishes, and we know for a fact that we have created several dishes that you cannot find anywhere else in Milton Keynes.”

Another well-known and popular name on the Milton Keynes food scene working with Kobe is Tracy Wong of T.Sweetmap who appeared on TV’s Bake Off the Professionals.

Tracy will be providing some of her exquisite, bespoke signature desserts and patisserie that have a huge fan base and following locally.

Partnering with Kobe is legendary club brand Ultravegas who are curating the music on Friday and Saturday nights, providing a funky backdrop for diners who will be treated to rare groove, funk, soul, classic disco, Nu Groove, Nu Disco and funky, soulful house music played by the crème de la crème of their DJs and producers.

This Friday sees chart topping Pat Bedeau take to the decks followed by Mark Russell from In2Beats Radio performing on Saturday.

Razvan added: “It has always been a dream of ours to deliver an outstanding dining experience with excellent food and good music to the people of Milton Keynes. We feel confident that we will deliver on this promise, and we are excited to start welcoming guests to Kobe this weekend.”

