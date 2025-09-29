KPMG expands volunteer support for Milton Keynes schools with Grand Union Partnership

Sixty volunteers from KPMG UK have supported improvement projects at four primary schools in Milton Keynes after vastly expanding the scale of one of its key initiatives.

This effort by staff from the professional services firm has benefited more than 1,900 pupils across the Grand Union Partnership Trust, which exists to enable each of its school communities to thrive.

The firm – which first opened its Milton Keynes and Watford office 30 years ago – began its collaboration with the Trust three years ago, when 20 employees volunteered at Bradwell School. This year marked the initiative’s most significant expansion to date, with colleagues from every department taking part in volunteering across the Trust’s four schools - New Bradwell School, Old Stratford Primary School, Tickford Park Primary School and New Bradwell Department.

As in previous years, KPMG supported a range of practical improvement projects, including painting, garden maintenance and preparing outdoor areas for the new school year, tasks that can be difficult for schools to fund amid increasingly tight budgets. This year, the team also extended their support by helping to set up classrooms at New Bradwell School.

This reflects KPMG’s broader commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates. Each employee is entitled to 40 hours of volunteering time per year to support local causes.

Peter Rowe, KPMG’s Office Senior Partner for Milton Keynes and Watford, said: “Our teams are proud to support the Grand Union Partnership. It’s a brilliant way for colleagues of all levels across our tax and audit specialisms to come together outside the office and make a visible difference to our community.”

Phil Webster, CEO of the Grand Union Partnership Multi Academy Trust, said:“KPMG’s support makes a huge difference – particularly with those small but important jobs that schools increasingly don’t have the resource to prioritise. It’s invaluable when people give up their time to help.

“It’s brilliant to see even more of the team come back each year and give their time so generously, and we look forward to seeing the results at the schools.”