Law firm announces two promotions in Milton Keynes

Leading regional law firm, Howes Percival has announced two senior promotions at its Milton Keynes office.

Gemma Evans, a specialist in family law has been promoted to the level of Director, while employment law expert Anna Bithrey has been made a senior associate.

Geraint Davies, Howes Percival’s Chairman commented, “Many congratulations to Gemma and Anna on their promotions. It is fantastic to be able to recognise and reward the hard work, dedication, and invaluable contribution our people make to Howes Percival and our clients in this way. As a firm we are known for promoting from within, so it is always incredibly satisfying to celebrate progression in this way.

“We have been on a growth trajectory for a number of years now and that is largely down to exceptional people, working really well together. The growth creates opportunities both in terms of promotion and being able to create new jobs at every level within Howes Percival. We will continue to invest in the firm and in our people who are key to our success and long-term strategy.”

In August 2023, Howes Percival announced a two-year recruitment drive to create up to 50 brand new roles nationally to meet increased demand, while in January this year, the firm opened a new office in Oxford, following the acquisition of specialist commercial, IP & media law firm Maier Blackburn.