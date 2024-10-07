Law firm EMW strengthens with new company partner appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are delighted to share the news that we have bolstered our Real Estate and Litigation offering by appointing Mike Lewis as Partner and Head of Property Dispute Resolution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike brings a wealth of experience advising clients across the Real Estate sector on all aspects of property litigation including landlord and tenant issues, telecoms and development disputes. He is a member of the Steering Committee for Property Litigation for Lexis Nexis.

Mike has spent a significant part of his career at International Law firm Clyde and Co. He joins us from Sherrards where along with heading up the Property Litigation team, he was the Training partner and established the firm’s Training Academy. In the Hertfordshire community he has held positions such as the Chaiman of St Albans BID and Director of the St Albans City of Expertise. Mike appeared regularly on Radio Verulum discussing various legal issues during the pandemic.

Commenting on his new role, Mike said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Lewis, Partner and James Geary, Managing Partner at EMW

“I am delighted to be joining EMW at this very exciting time for the firm. It has ambitious growth plans and am very much looking forward to being part of the many initiatives”.

Terence Ritchie, Head of Real Estate, added:

“We’re excited to have Mike join the team. His property experience and expertise will significantly bolster our current offering on the contentious side. He also brings with him invaluable knowledge and insight of the market in the space between London and Milton Keynes”

Managing Partner, James Geary, commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to the EMW family, with a track record of providing clear and commercially focused advice, he will make a fantastic addition to the firm”.