Leaders Romans Group acquires Alan Francis Estate Agents

Leaders Romans Group (LRG) confirms the acquisition of Alan Francis Estate Agents and Lettings Ltd, a well-established and respected estate agency based in Milton Keynes. This acquisition further strengthens LRG's position in the Milton Keynes market, aligning with their strategic focus on growth.

Alan Francis Estate Agents, founded in 1999 by Jeremy Cull, has built a strong reputation in Milton Keynes over the past 25 years, offering a comprehensive range of lettings and sales services. The acquisition of this traditional estate agency is a key milestone in LRG's ongoing expansion efforts.

Matthew Light, Group Mergers and Acquisitions Director at LRG, commented: "This is our second acquisition in August, with more to come in the next few weeks and months. The acquisition of Alan Francis significantly enhances our already strong presence in the Milton Keynes area, allowing us to provide even better service to our clients."

The Alan Francis brand will continue to operate under a dual-branding arrangement with Leaders, working closely with the existing Leaders offices in Milton Keynes. All current staff will transition to LRG, ensuring a seamless experience for clients. The directors of Alan Francis will be exiting the business upon completion of the acquisition.

Jeremy Cull, the outgoing owner of Alan Francis, shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "After 25 years of building Alan Francis into a trusted name in Milton Keynes, I am confident that joining the Leaders Romans Group will provide our clients and team with even greater opportunities and resources. I look forward to seeing the continued success of the business under LRG's leadership."

This acquisition is part of LRG's broader strategy to increase market share and strengthen its portfolio across the UK, particularly in key areas like Milton Keynes.