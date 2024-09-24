Leading recruiter open for business in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, is expanding its network in the South with the reopening of its Milton Keynes office this month. Picking up where it left off, the team will bring their regional expertise to local businesses and candidates alike.

First established in the UK in 1998, Gi Group UK employs 500 people and provides temporary and permanent jobs to the industrial, manufacturing, food production, warehousing, driving and distribution sectors. The Chesterfiled headquartered recruiter serves almost 1500 clients across its 90 locations across the UK and Ireland.

The recruiter’s newest branch is located in Milton Keynes city centre at Exchange House, 448 Midsummer Blvd and will be headed up by Area Manager Martin Knowles, an expert recruiter with over 20 year’s experience in the industry.

Martin said: “I’m really delighted we can open this branch again and resume our local service. We have an excellent team of enthusiastic recruiters. I started working in recruitment in 2001 and I’ve always felt a real buzz with recruitment, pairing up the perfect candidate with the right business time and time again.

L-R Stuart Bentley, Julita Cyrta, Sandy Newell, Giedre Stalmokaite, Martin Knowles, Ed Vigars

“Gi Group is a fast-moving organisation and this latest branch reopening is really a testiment to this. I’m excited to be heading up the new team, developing our branch network and providing gold-standard recruitment services in the area.

“The local area is known for its manufacturing, warehouing and logistics, which really makes it the perfect location for us to reopen. Our main goal is to become the go-to first choice recruiter within the area, showcasing our invaluable experience and exceptional customer service offering for the industrial and manufacturing industries.”

The team in Milton Keynes, made up of three recruitment specialists with more then 25 years combined expertise, will be servicing customers in the Milton Keynes, Bedford and Luton area across the blue-collar sector.

Ed Vigars, Operations Director at Gi Group UK, said: “We have a presence throught the UK which has positioned us as one of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists. It is essential that we continue to push forward and create specialist teams to serve our local communities. Our success comes down to having the right people heading up our branches, creating a solid requirment for our style and reputation in the region.

“With a strong career in recruitment and vast industry experience, Martin is the perfect person to secure strong regional connections and drive success for local businesses and candidates. Milton Keynes is a strategic move for our team as its excellent travel connections and prime location ensures extensive opportunities within the area. With a local history, our team will be picking up where we left off and accelerating at pace. With established connections, we’re excited to reconnect and provide the high-level of service and support our customers are used to.

"We’re delighted to be expanding into Milton Keynes again and look forward to growing our customer and candidate base from our new home.”

The Milton Keynes Gi Group team is committed adding value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group UK prides itself on exceptional client and candidate service across the UK. Through its service, it aims to contribute as a key player to the evolution of the labour market, emphasising the importance of personal and social value of work.