Leading the UK's Green Recovery at upcoming Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards

The theme of this year's Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards (MKBAA) demonstrates how Milton Keynes is leading the 'Green Recovery'.

All entries have now been submitted for the 2022 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards (MKBAA) which takes place on March 24 at Stadium MK.

A spokesman said: "The theme ‘MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery – Survive, Revive & Thrive’, was chosen to focus minds on the critical point that we all find ourselves in, having struggled to navigate a path through and ultimately survive the pandemic and now the upcoming climate emergency we are still facing.

"The Covid pandemic has shown the high levels of resilience within the Milton Keynes business community and a willingness to adapt to an ever-changing situation. The support that both Milton Keynes Council and many other organisations across the city have offered over the last two years, highlights the partnership working which, in many ways, has made the business community even stronger.

"Milton Keynes is well placed to lead the UK’s Green Recovery – as last year’s COP26 showed, areas that can embrace green technology to help them move forward will be at the very forefront of the economic revival in the coming years. In MK we have certainly welcomed this technology with open arms; in fact, in some areas we are leading the way. From electric buses to delivery robots, through to green roofs and driverless cars – technological innovation and low carbon living initiatives go hand-in-hand with the city’s ambitions."

Chair of the organisers, Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, Nicholas Mann, added, “Although MKBLP is not an overtly political organisation, these issues affect us all now and will gain even more traction over the coming years. We felt that it was the right time to actively promote environmentally and ethically sustainable business practices, and many of the entrants to MKBAA 2022 have proven themselves in these areas over last few years. We look forward to celebrating their successes at the event in March.”

