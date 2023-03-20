Leading waste recycling company opens its headquarters in Milton Keynes

A company which upcycles waste into products has opened its new headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Renewi recycles 40 per cent of the black bag waste it handles. The company is a market-leader, with a recycling rate of 68 per cent across a broad range of materials, putting 8million tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse.

Renewi CEO Otto de Bont officially opened the new headquarters, along with colleagues and the Milton Keynes mayor Amanda Marlow.

Renewi's James Priestley, MK mayor Amanda Marlow and CEO Otto de Bont.

He said: “I am very happy to be officially opening our wonderful new headquarters, which have first-rate, eco-friendly credentials and the top EPC rating we were looking for in line with our values. They provide an excellent base for our UK staff, whose wellbeing is our top priority.

“Our purpose at Renewi is to reduce carbon emissions, essential if society is to meet its carbon reduction goals. Our aim is to be the leading waste-to-product company in Europe and we are cautiously following the UK markets while awaiting clarity in the government’s waste strategy to scope out the possibility of UK expansion.”

The company is also calling on the government to provide clarity over the future of low carbon waste policies.

Managing Director of the company’s Specialities Division, James Priestley explained: “The government has outlined its waste collection and packaging reforms agenda and proposed wide-ranging waste policy reforms . We, along with the rest of the industry, recognise the need for change and support these initiatives, but really need some clarity. The waste industry has the potential to become a major saver of carbon emissions by driving the UK towards a more circular economy, while reducing its impact on the environment.”