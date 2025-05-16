Leb+Nöm Launches in Milton Keynes, Bringing Bold Lebanese Flavours to Local Doorsteps
This delivery-only kitchen concept brings a vibrant mix of Middle Eastern classics reimagined for today’s on-demand dining culture. Think smoky grilled meats, crunchy falafel, fresh flatbreads and bright, zingy salads.
The launch in Milton Keynes is part of Dish’d’s rapid expansion across the UK. Since its launch in 2023, the franchise has carved out a niche for creating trendy, delivery-first food brands that blend high-quality dishes with ultimate convenience.
Mohamed Rahman, Co-founder of Dish’d, said:
“Milton Keynes is a growing, diverse town with a real appetite for exciting food. We’re thrilled to bring Leb+Nöm to the area, it’s a fresh, flavourful concept that we think will really resonate with locals looking for something new to enjoy at home.”
With a menu rooted in flavour, simplicity, and authenticity, Leb+Nöm is the latest brand to join Dish’d’s growing family of virtual food experiences designed for modern diners.
What is Dish’d?
Dish’d is a food franchise redefining how people enjoy restaurant quality meals at home. By creating delivery only brands available through Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat, Dish’d offers franchisees a way to tap into growing consumer demand without the overheads of traditional restaurants.
The current lineup includes:
Eugreeka! - Tasty greek classics made with supersoft handmade pittas (also available in Ashton Under Lyme)
Leb + Nöm - A feast from the middle east, delivered straight to your door
Bao + Bowls - Soft fluffy baos & steaming bowls
Wingology - Gourmet Fried Chicken never tasted so good!