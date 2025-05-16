Leb+Nöm Launches in Milton Keynes, Bringing Bold Lebanese Flavours to Local Doorsteps

Food delivery in Milton Keynes just got a delicious upgrade. Leb+Nöm, the latest concept from UK-based virtual food franchise Dish’d, has officially launched in the area, serving up bold, modern Lebanese-inspired dishes available exclusively through Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This delivery-only kitchen concept brings a vibrant mix of Middle Eastern classics reimagined for today’s on-demand dining culture. Think smoky grilled meats, crunchy falafel, fresh flatbreads and bright, zingy salads.

The launch in Milton Keynes is part of Dish’d’s rapid expansion across the UK. Since its launch in 2023, the franchise has carved out a niche for creating trendy, delivery-first food brands that blend high-quality dishes with ultimate convenience.

Mohamed Rahman, Co-founder of Dish’d, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leb+Nöm is perfect for sharing

“Milton Keynes is a growing, diverse town with a real appetite for exciting food. We’re thrilled to bring Leb+Nöm to the area, it’s a fresh, flavourful concept that we think will really resonate with locals looking for something new to enjoy at home.”

With a menu rooted in flavour, simplicity, and authenticity, Leb+Nöm is the latest brand to join Dish’d’s growing family of virtual food experiences designed for modern diners.

What is Dish’d?

Dish’d is a food franchise redefining how people enjoy restaurant quality meals at home. By creating delivery only brands available through Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat, Dish’d offers franchisees a way to tap into growing consumer demand without the overheads of traditional restaurants.

Leb+Nöm is available now

The current lineup includes:

Eugreeka! - Tasty greek classics made with supersoft handmade pittas (also available in Ashton Under Lyme)

Leb + Nöm - A feast from the middle east, delivered straight to your door

Bao + Bowls - Soft fluffy baos & steaming bowls

Wingology - Gourmet Fried Chicken never tasted so good!