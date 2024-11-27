Lexus Milton Keynes secures £1,800 Grant for Headway MK

Lexus Milton Keynes has secured £1,800 for Headway MK to support the charity in continuing its vital work of providing support and rehabilitation to those who have suffered a brain injury.

The dealership obtained the grant through the Lexus Community Fund on behalf of Headway MK, as part of its charitable activities.

The Lexus Community Fund is a programme of small grants designed to help local charities, schools and community projects. Applications can be put forward by retail centres on behalf of projects in their local community. In the past financial year, the fund has supported many deserving causes in the UK, from schools to cancer care charities.

Headway MK offers rehabilitation services to those who have suffered a brain injury, alongside support for families, friends and carers. They aim to help individuals reach their goals and increase their confidence and independence. Brain injuries are the largest cause of acquired disability in the working-age population, with common causes including road traffic accidents, strokes, epilepsy and assault. The charity works to improve life after brain injury for residents aged 18 and over living in and around the Milton Keynes area, providing a supportive, stimulating and caring environment that promotes rehabilitation.

(From left to right) Steph Amos, PR & Communications Manager at Steven Eagell Group, Glenn Millward, Sales Controller at Steven Eagell Group, Cathy Johnson, Chair at Headway MK and Keri Whelan, Service Manager at Headway MK

Glenn Millward, Sales Controller, Lexus Milton Keynes said: “Supporting Headway MK was an easy choice for us - its fantastic team works tirelessly to improve and rebuild the lives of those who have experienced a brain injury. We’re thrilled to secure funding for the charity through the Lexus Community Fund and we hope it helps to support Headway MK and the important work it does.”

Keri Whelan, Service Manager, Headway MK added: “On behalf of everyone at Headway Milton Keynes, I wanted to extend our deepest gratitude for this grant. The generosity of Lexus Milton Keynes is helping us make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals who have suffered brain injuries. With their help, we can expand and implement vital rehabilitation sessions that address the unique and ongoing challenges faced by brain injury survivors every day. These sessions are not only essential for recovery, but also provide survivors with the tools and support they need to regain independence and improve their quality of life. Together, we are helping individuals rebuild their lives and embrace brighter futures.”

The Lexus Community Fund is operated by the Toyota (GB) Charitable Trust on behalf of Toyota (GB) PLC and Toyota Financial Services, Registered Charity Number 327808.

For more information about Headway MK, please visit: http://www.headwaymiltonkeynes.org.uk/