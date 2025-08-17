Supermarket staff are set for higher wages this September 💷

Lidl is giving its hourly-paid staff their fifth pay rise in two years

Entry-level pay rises to £13 nationally, up to £13.95 with service; London staff earn up to £14.65

The pay increases bring Lidl’s total staff wage investment to over £70 million in two years

The retailer highlights staff contributions as key to its growth and success

Jobseekers can apply via Lidl’s careers website for store, warehouse, and corporate roles

A major supermarket has announced another pay increase for its hourly-paid staff, marking the fifth rise in just two years.

From September, entry-level Lidl store employees across the UK will see their pay rise from £12.75 to £13.00 per hour, with longer-serving staff earning up to £13.95.

In London, rates will increase to £14.35 for new starters and up to £14.65 for those with longer service.

The move brings Lidl’s total investment in staff wages to more than £70 million over the past two years, reinforcing its reputation as one of the highest-paying supermarkets in Britain.

The company has highlighted the crucial role its employees play in driving its ongoing growth and success.

Stephanie Rogers, Lidl GB’s chief people officer, said: “Over the last two years, we’ve held our spot as the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket.

This continued success is made possible because of the ongoing efforts of our colleagues, including customer assistants, shift managers, warehouse operatives, and cleaners, whose commitment is greatly appreciated.

“In recognition of their contribution, we continue to ensure we are market-leading on pay.”

Lidl’s commitment to staff pay has been consistent. In February, the retailer announced a pay rise for 28,000 hourly-paid colleagues, which came into effect in March.

How to apply for Lidl jobs

Lidl offers a wide range of roles across its stores, warehouses, and corporate offices, including customer assistants, team leaders, warehouse operatives, and administrative positions.

To get started, visit the Lidl Careers page and search for current vacancies by location, role type, or employment hours.

Each job listing includes a detailed description of responsibilities, requirements, and benefits, helping applicants determine which roles best suit their skills.

Applicants will need to create an account to submit an application and can also track the progress of their applications online.

Lidl encourages applicants to highlight relevant experience, transferable skills, and a strong work ethic, as these are highly valued in its recruitment process.

Lidl also offers opportunities for career progression, apprenticeships, and part-time work, making it accessible to students, return-to-work professionals, and those looking for flexible schedules.

