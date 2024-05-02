Local beauty salon wins prestigious award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beauty industry professionals were honoured at the English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024: Chapter 3
Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards has announced the winners of The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, Chapter 3.
For twelve years these prestigious awards have celebrated the salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.
These awards are separated into different chapter so as to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 3 recognising the very best from across the South of England.
This year's event winners were announced at an elegant ceremony held at The Mercure Bedford Centre Hotel on Sunday the 21st of April.
Beauty Secrets, Newport Pagnell, was one of the finalists in the Beauty Salon of the year category. The competition was fierce but Beauty Secrets received the recognition and won.
A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, Chapter 3 said: "Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.
The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments."