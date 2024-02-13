Local business announces MK charity partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pragmatiq, an award-winning provider of Bespoke CRM Systems and Custom Business Solutions, proudly announces Ride High as their charity of the year following an extensive selection process and company-wide vote.

Supporting a variety of charities since they established the business in 2017, a dedicated Charity of the Year is a new initiative for Pragmatiq - enabling them to work collaboratively with an organisation to focus their fundraising, volunteering and practical support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ride High, a Milton Keynes-based charity, focuses on providing opportunities for disadvantaged children and those facing daily life challenges. The organisation enables these individuals to learn to ride and care for horses and ponies, offering a unique and therapeutic experience. Members are referred to Ride High by schools, social workers, and other services, with many facing mental health challenges.

Olivia Sugdon and Stuart Goldwater

Olivia Sugdon, CEO, Ride High said: “We are absolutely thrilled Pragmatiq have chosen Ride High as their Charity of the Year.

“We love Pragmatiq’s culture of collaboration, drive and innovation, and can’t wait to harness their energy to make a real difference to the many vulnerable children in our local communities so desperately needing our help. We’re very proud of their decision, and can’t wait to work with them!”

Stuart Goldwater, Managing Director, Pragmatiq said: “We have been familiar with Ride High for some time, and we are thrilled to be able to support the brilliant work they are doing in our local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At Pragmatiq, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not just a checkbox, it's a fundamental part of our culture, and our partnership with Ride High demonstrates our determination to make a positive impact.”

For more information about Pragmatiq please visit www.pragmatiq.co.uk.