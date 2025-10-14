Local business, HR consultancy, HR Results Ltd celebrates five years in business

Daxa Patel, HR Results Ltd

According to UKmoney.net only 39.4% of small businesses reach the 5 year mark.

Founded in 2020 by award-winning HR Consultant Daxa Patel, the consultancy was built to simplify HR for small and medium-sized enterprises. With nearly 30 years’ experience, Daxa helps business owners move HR from “to do” to “done,” providing tailored documentation and guidance across disciplinary and grievance, contract variations, redundancy, restructure and employee relations matters. The consultancy is also trusted by employment lawyers to conduct independent investigations into sensitive workplace matters - a reflection of its reputation for impartiality and professionalism.

In July 2022, a serious car accident paused Daxa’s work but not the business. Thanks to loyal clients and trusted collaborators, HR Results Ltd continued to thrive - a testament to the strength of its relationships and purpose.

As the consultancy celebrates its five-year milestone, Daxa remains focused on what matters most: her clients. “Five years of clear, straight-talking HR support, trusted by clients who value simplicity and results. I am proud to deliver outcomes that matter, and after navigating a life-changing event along the way, I want to thank every client who stood by me.”

Looking ahead, HR Results Ltd will continue to grow, always putting relationships and results at the heart of its work.