Local business swoops in with a charitable donation

Mediahawk, a marketing analytics software provider based in Knowlhill, donates £3,354 to the learning disabilities charity Camphill Milton Keynes.

Mediahawk believes in supporting the community and making a positive difference in people's lives. Giving to charity is their way of helping those who need it most and contributing to causes that matter. Each year, they nominate local charities and staff vote on which one to support, focusing on organisations in and around the area.

The Mediahawk team of 22 staff chose to support Camphill MK, which stood out because of their fantastic work providing a supportive and inclusive environment for those with additional needs. They raised funds as a team, with everyone contributing ideas and getting involved in different ways. They ran sweepstakes, organised a quiz lunch, and even held a Mario Kart tournament. Over Christmas, they offered a gift-wrapping service and sold handmade cards, collaborating, getting creative, and supporting a worthwhile cause.

"Supporting Camphill has been a truly rewarding experience for all of us". Michael Morrell, Mediahawk CEO, told us. "Their dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for those with additional needs is something we're proud to contribute to. It's been inspiring to see how everyone's creativity and teamwork helped support such a worthwhile cause."

Camphill MK has been working across Milton Keynes to raise funds for the new accessible houses they are building. Over the past three years, they have raised £3.3m to support their first house, which opens this spring.

Carolyn, fundraiser at Camphill MK, said, "Every single penny makes a difference to us, especially at the moment, and so we are grateful to Mediahawk and all our corporate partners who donate funds, resources and their time to help our charity as it is growing".