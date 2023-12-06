Local business takes home two prestigious national awards on the same day

George Davies Turf based in Olney, is celebrating after winning the overall Principle Award for Supplier Exceptional Service at The British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI) awards and Silver at the National SME awards for Service Excellence.

Taking place on Friday 1st December, Owner and Founder George Davies took his whole team along to the award ceremonies which were hosted at two iconic venues in London.

The BALI awards took place in the afternoon at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane and the SME National Awards took place that same evening at Wembley Stadium.

The Judges comments were incredibly complimentary, giving the following feedback: “An exemplary application, packed full of excellent, unambiguous and verifiable evidence.” There’s little doubt that the company’s vision ‘to go above and beyond’ is not simply a sound bite but inculcated across the workforce.”

George Davies Turf team collecting their BALI award in London

As the UK’s largest independent turf supplier, George Davies Turf showcased personalised aftercare, fast delivery times, tailored order tracking, and innovative new technology for purchasing and customer feedback as part of the comprehensive entry process.

George Davies, founder and managing director said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win these awards, the day was incredible and made me so proud of our team. To be nominated as finalists for the BALI awards and the SME National awards was unbelievable and to go on and win Gold and Silver in the service excellence categories was something only dreams are made of. We’d like to thank everyone involved in putting on two amazing events, and credit goes to my amazing team for the exceptional work they do day in day out.”

The George Davies Turf team are still basking in this incredible achievement and have received lots of messages of support and congratulations from their industry peers.