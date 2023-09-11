Local charities invited to participate in Franklins £50 Challenge 2024

Watch more videos on Shots!

The challenge is set to take place from 20th February to 21st May 2024, and the firm is inviting local charities to step up and nominate themselves for the opportunity to a selected beneficiary.

Currently, the line-up of supported charities includes two prominent organisations based in Milton Keynes – Willen Hospice and MK Act – along with two Northampton-based charities – Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice. To complete the roster, Franklins Solicitors is looking to involve one more Milton Keynes-based charity and one more Northampton-based charity.

The Franklins £50 Challenge, now in its seventh year, represents a remarkable platform for local charities to collaborate with local businesses and community groups to raise vital funds for their services.

Franklins £50 Challenge 2024

This 2024 strapline, "Fighting hunger, fuelling wellness, changing local lives", underpins the campaign's commitment to making a meaningful impact on the community.

The essence of the £50 Challenge lies in its innovative fundraising approach. Each participating team receives an initial £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors, which they have three months to turn into substantial funds for their chosen charity. The campaign not only generates financial support but also raises awareness and engages the local community in driving positive change.

Since its inception in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has successfully raised over £100,000 for local charities, showcasing the potential for collective efforts to bring about meaningful transformation.

Speaking about the decision to open the challenge up to more charities, Rosanna Stimson, Marketing Manager said:

"Following the success of this years’ challenge, we received such positive praise from the charities who were involved and the teams who took part that we wanted to expand the opportunity so that more people could be supported by the campaign.

"We’ve focused specifically on working with charities who are dedicated to helping those affected by the cost-of-living crisis or committed to improving health and wellbeing within our communities as these are issues that affect so many of us and numbers only continue to rise.”

For the 2024 campaign, Franklins Solicitors has expanded the opportunity for local charities to participate. Charities that are based in Milton Keynes or Northampton and are aligned with the campaign's themes of addressing the cost-of-living crisis and promoting wellbeing are encouraged to apply.

Interested charities can submit their applications by emailing [email protected] or visiting https://www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50-challenge/ (you can also register your interest in entering a team to the same address).