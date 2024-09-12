Local charities invited to participate in Franklins £50 Challenge 2025

Franklins Solicitors, a leading legal firm with offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton, is inviting local charities to nominate themselves as beneficiaries of their annual fundraising campaign – the Franklins £50 Challenge. This year, Franklins has pledged to support a minimum of eight local charities through the initiative, with nominations open until 27th September 2024.

The Franklins £50 Challenge 2025 will run from 24th February to 23rd May 2025. Now in its sixth year, the campaign has become a significant platform for local charities to partner with businesses in raising essential funds for their services. The 2025 campaign theme, Local Help and Hope for Every Generation, underscores its commitment to making a positive and lasting impact across the community.

The challenge continues to grow in popularity, attracting an increasing number of businesses, large and small, to get involved each year. Participating teams receive £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors, which they are tasked with transforming into substantial contributions for their chosen charity over the course of three months. They can be as creative as they like with their fundraising ideas. Beyond financial support, the campaign helps raise awareness and encourages community engagement in driving meaningful change.

In 2024, 40 teams from businesses across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire raised over £35,000 to support eight local charities, making it the most successful year to date. The firm is aiming to beat this record in 2025.

Campaign supporter Nick Hewer with Franklins Equity Partners Andrea Smith and Simon Long

Andrea Smith, Equity Partner at Franklins Solicitors, commented on the decision to continue running the campaign for 2025: “Following the success of this year’s challenge, we received wonderful feedback from the charities and teams involved and have seen so many inspiring fundraising ideas come to life.

We've received enquiries from several charities interested in participating next year. Our focus is on working specifically with local charities, and we will be choosing a diverse range of charities who offer support to people through different stages of life.”

Charities based in Milton Keynes or Northamptonshire that align with the campaign’s theme of providing help and hope for every generation are encouraged to apply.

Interested charities can submit their applications by visiting www.franklins50.co.uk (where businesses can also register their interest in entering a team).

The deadline for charity nominations is Friday, 27th September 2024.