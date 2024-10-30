Local charities set to benefit from Franklins Solicitors £50 Challenge

Milton Keynes and Northampton are poised to see a significant boost in charitable support thanks to the Franklins £50 Challenge an innovative fundraising initiative inspired by the Apprentice.

Franklins Solicitors LLP has selected a record 12 charities from over 40 applicants to benefit from the 2025 campaign, including seven new partners that are joining the initiative for the first time.

The participating charity partners for 2025 include:

· The Northampton Hope Centre

The campaign's strapline for 2025 is 'Local Help and Hope for Every Generation.'

· Cynthia Spencer Hospice

· The Lewis Foundation

· Willen Hospice

· YMCA

Andrea Smith, Partner and Simon Long, Managing Partner, pose with Nick Hewer, a keen supporter of the £50 Challenge.

New additions to this year’s line-up are:

· Age UK Milton Keynes

· The Air Ambulance Service

· Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation

· Headway

· Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

· Rainbows Hospice

· Shay’s Smiles

The Franklins £50 Challenge invites local businesses to form teams that each receive £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors. Over the course of three months, these teams are tasked with creatively transforming their initial investment into substantial funds for their chosen charities. Participants can employ a variety of fundraising methods, from bake sales to barbecues, auctions, car washes, and more.

Since its inception in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has successfully raised over £135,000 for local charities while shining a spotlight on their invaluable contributions to the community. The 2025 challenge will run from February 24 to May 23, under the tagline: “Local Help and Hope for Every Generation.”

Andrea Smith, Partner at Franklins Solicitors, said:

“Each year, the £50 Challenge continues to grow and attract more participation. We received over 40 applications from charities who wanted to be part of the 2025 campaign. It was an extremely difficult decision to narrow this down. So much so, that we decided to select 12 charity partners, a 25% increase from last year.

We’re really excited to be working with local charities who do amazing work in our communities and rely on public support to help make this happen. We hope to see as many businesses as possible signing up to make a difference. As well as raising money to help make a positive impact in the local community, it’s a collaborative opportunity for teambuilding, networking, getting creative and having fun.”

Franklins is encouraging companies and organisations to sign up to take part in the 2025 £50 Challenge. To register as a team visit: www.franklins50.co.uk.