Local entrepreneurs breathe new life into closed pubs, earning CAMRA recognition

Two pubs which had lain dormant just a short time ago are now thriving community assets thanks to two local entrepreneurs.

Lewis Huntington took up the challenge to restore the Blackbird PH in Padbury. Before its closure it had been called the Four and Twenty. Lewis is also the licensee of two other local pubs, both of which he has skilfully restored after closure.

Hannah Seraj has also been successfully running two local pubs on lease but is now additionally the owner of the Dolphin in Stoke Hammond, a pub which had been empty for a considerable time. It is now a busy and stylish pub and restaurant.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has visited both pubs to present the Phoenix Award, an award which acknowledges the achievement of bringing a pub back to life.

Both pubs have found enthusiastic local support and CAMRA is delighted to see that in addition they both serve excellent cask ale.