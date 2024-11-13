Local fine food distributor Cress Co named finalist in Farm Retail Association’s Associate Member of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cress Co, a fine food distributor with a depot in Milton Keynes, is honoured to be named a finalist for the Farm Retail Association’s prestigious Associate Member of the Year Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farm Retail Association connects and supports British farms in diversifying their businesses through farm shops, farmers' markets, and PYO enterprises. Its awards celebrate the highest standards across these enterprises and the businesses that support and supply them throughout the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the UK’s largest distributor of ambient and chilled retail fine foods, Cress Co supplies a range of British farms, farm shops, garden centres, delis, and food outlets. With depots across the UK, including its Milton Keynes depot, and a dedicated fleet of dual-temperature vehicles, they’ve worked hard to build a reputation for reliability and service.

Joe Wall, founder and Managing Director of Cress Co, expresses his gratitude: “To be recognised by farm retailers as a key part of the farm-to-fork journey is an achievement we value immensely. We’re fortunate to work with exceptional products from British farms, and it’s a privilege to bring the best of British produce to the public.”

A Cress Co van delivering to a farm shop

Cress Co is also proud to sponsor the Small Farm Shop of the Year award and congratulates the three finalists - Ardross Farm Shop in Fife, Castle Farm Shop in Kent, and Fordhall Farm Shop in Shropshire - who have been recognised as leaders in their field.

We look forward to the awards ceremony on Wednesday, 12th March, when the winners will be announced!