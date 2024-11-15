Local leaders get a glimpse “Behind the Buses”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading figures from across Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire have been given a look behind the scenes at the engineering, commercial, control and maintenance work that goes into running a modern transport fleet in our region.

The event, run by Stagecoach East, was aimed at giving a better understanding of not only the role that public transport plays within our community, but also the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep a modern transport fleet running.

The day included a tour of Engineering, Stores, and Control facilities, as well as the opportunity to meet the team that keeps it on the road.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Running a modern public transport network across our busy and forward-looking, but congested, region is a challenge – and one that we thrive on. So, it is always a pleasure to welcome our local elected representatives to see first-hand the work we do, and to better understand how the decisions they make help to shape the future of the local transport network.

Behind the Buses

“As we see the buses going around our region, it is easy to forget the sheer levels of sophistication and effort that go into ensuring that they are in the right place at the right time, properly maintained, and looking the way that we would expect, in order to give our passengers the quality of service that they desire.

“It is a huge undertaking and so we were very proud to be able to talk about some of the work and innovation that makes this possible. I am always hugely impressed by and grateful to the people here who work so diligently to keep the wheels rolling. They are truly essential in keeping people and communities connected.”