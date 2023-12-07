Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon is a local boy having attended the University of Northampton and now resides in Milton Keynes, he is passionate about supporting young people, building positive cultures, and giving back to his local community. He has 34 years of experience in technology, digital services, and data, and has been involved in many large initiatives for Central Bedfordshire, the Connexions service Northamptonshire, and Slough Borough Council.

"I visited brilliant Action4Youth projects in my home city of Milton Keynes during my time on the senior team at National Citizen Service Trust and it's now great to be able to contribute to their inspiring work as a Trustee."

Commenting on the new appointment, CEO Jenifer Cameron said, "We are delighted to welcome Simon to our board of trustees. His extensive expertise and shared passion for youth empowerment will strengthen Action4Youth's mission to improve all young people's lives. We look forward to his valuable contributions."