Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four Milton Keynes companies, NHBC, Unity Place, centre:mk, and Ringway generously sponsored the event that recognised young people from Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes schools for their dedication and achievements over the last year.

The main sponsor, NHBC, opened the awards and talked about the importance of supporting their local community and the young people living in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The day was a blend of healthy competition, enthusiasm, and community spirit as four Milton Keynes and four Buckinghamshire Schools competed in eight challenges. The winning school was the proud recipient of the Ultimate Challenge Cup and £1,000.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Emily Davis, Programmes Director, emphasised the pivotal role played by our sponsors both at the event and in support of our ongoing work: "Without the support from NHBC, Unity Place, centre:mk and Ringway, we wouldn't be able to reach as many young people in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

"Their generous donations enable Action4Youth to expand our reach and have a greater impact on schools and young people through the delivery of The Inspiration Programme and The Breakout Programme. These initiatives guide young people towards the world of work and away from a life of crime, helping them discover new purpose and success."

Jenifer Cameron, Action4Youth CEO, expressed her delight at the success of The Big Challenge Lunch and acknowledged the incredible support from our sponsors: "We're thrilled by the success of The Big Challenge Lunch and grateful for all the support from our amazing sponsors. It highlights the power of supporting your local community and giving back to the next generation."