Local multi-academy trust to open doors for recruitment fair in Milton Keynes

Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL), a successful multi-academy trust (MAT) which supports 13 schools in Milton Keynes and three in Corby, is hosting a recruitment fair in Milton Keynes on Tuesday 16th January (6.00-8.00pm).

The fair, for those looking to work in schools in primary teaching and secondary subject roles, as well as various non-teaching professional, administration and support jobs on a full-time and part-time basis, either now or in the future, will be held at Glebe Farm School (Burney Drive, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, MK17 8XY).

IFtL and a number of its schools are currently in a period of growth and, as such, the trust is recruiting to add to its 1,000-strong team responsible for inspiring the futures of children from nursery to secondary age.

For those interested in training to be teachers, Two Mile Ash Initial Teacher Training Partnership (TMA ITTP) will also be at the fair with details of routes into teaching to those with or without a degree; a unique school-based undergraduate programme through which a teaching degree is awarded, a postgraduate programme and a postgraduate apprenticeship.

TMA ITTP is currently leading a cohort of 110 students and trainees, including years two and three in undergraduate and across all campuses. In 2023, all graduates of the undergraduate programme achieved a 2:1 degree or higher, and it is now recruiting for September 2024.

At the recruitment fair, visitors can meet with IFtL leaders to find out more about the organisation, its schools, and the employment opportunities. They can also register for IFtL’s talent pool, and be the first to hear about vacancies, some of which are listed on its jobs portal.

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, said: “At Inspiring Futures through Learning we are passionate about our people, and it is our colleagues that make us great. We are a rapidly expanding organisation and have a range of career opportunities available so we are looking forward to meeting potential new colleagues at our recruitment fair.

“Joining the IFtL family has a large number of benefits, most notably our commitment to supporting our people through CPD and professional development. We offer high-quality CPD to help staff and school leaders grow and develop in their careers. In addition, we provide a wide range of opportunities to all, in a supportive, collaborative and nurturing environment. Regardless of the role or level, our people have the opportunity to work with colleagues across the trust to collaborate, network and grow.

“As IFtL develops, we are dedicated to upholding our supportive, caring approach to our colleagues, past, present and future. Our family of schools work closely to ensure we work with the same goals, values and ethos, and our people are committed to supporting and working for the future generation of our communities. We promote a culture of belonging, inclusivity, and are committed to diversity and equity.”

IFtL offers a wide range of benefits to its staff, including:

• Employee Benefits portal – discounts and cash rewards in gyms, shops, cinema, and options for health cash plans.• Employee Assistance Programme with Health Assured – free counselling, legal and financial advice for employees and their families.• Tax-free cycle scheme.• Eye tests and glasses vouchers.• A wide range of CPD including a bespoke multi-media platform of bitesize sessions, coaching and mentoring.• Graded Pay Scales (Professional Services Staff) – based on performance management.• Annual leave (Professional Services Staff) – minimum 27 days, plus eight days Bank Holidays.• Pension (Professional Services Staff) – as a member of the LGPS staff contribute a percentage of their pensionable pay each month, and IFtL contributes an additional minimum of 20% of their monthly salary equivalent.• Life Assurance Scheme (Professional Services Staff) – death benefit of three times the annual salary if in the LGPS scheme.

