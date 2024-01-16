Local partnership for success

A partnership between two well-known Milton Keynes businesses has helped significantly improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Experiencing rapid growth to become the UK’s largest independent suppliers of turf, local business George Davies Turf partnered with Milton Keynes based CRM experts Pragmatiq, to provide advanced technology solutions to sustain and enhance its operations.

Focused on creating and implementing bespoke CRM solutions which would streamline processes, automate various functions, and overhaul reporting processes related to sales, deliveries, and suppliers - the impact of Pragmatiq's solutions has been significant, with operational efficiency and employee productivity increasing by an estimated 20%.

George Davies, Founder and Managing Director of George Davies Turf, said: “Sharing the same dedication to customer service, we chose to work with Pragmatiq as we knew to achieve our goals, we needed a bespoke CRM system which would streamline and standardise our existing processes - ensuring that as we grew, we could continue to offer the same first-class service we were known for.”

The tailored solutions have helped to seamlessly connect internal departments, facilitate consistent and targeted marketing efforts, yield cost savings, and provide valuable data for analysis.

“We now have data we can analyse and scrutinise in ways we’ve never been able to before - allowing us to keep our fingers on the pulse at all times.”

Stuart Goldwater, Managing Director of Pragmatiq added: “Employing our signature consultative approach, we have worked closely with George and the team to build a scalable solution tailored to George Davies Turf’s unique requirements, with the functionality to support the business as they continue to grow.

“Our ongoing partnership with George Davies Turf demonstrates how we strive to be more than ‘just another technology partner’ - becoming an extension of our clients’ businesses and forging long-term relationships to ensure they gain real value from our solutions.”

