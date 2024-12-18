Local pet care business fetches two national awards

Milton Keynes-based pet care business Petpals is wagging its tail with excitement after scooping up two prestigious national awards.

The husband-and-wife duo behind the business, Nilay and Priyanka Sanghrajka, were honoured as the Most Trusted Pet Care Provider and the Most Innovative Pet Care Provider at the 2024 SME News UK Enterprise Awards.

Celebrating the best in small- and medium-sized enterprises across the UK, the SME News UK Enterprise Awards recognise innovation, excellence and outstanding achievements in a variety of industries. Despite launching only in March last year, Nilay and Priyanka have already made a significant impact in the Milton Keynes community.

“We’re absolutely over the moon,” said Nilay. “It’s such a pleasant surprise. As a small business, receiving recognition this early in our journey is incredibly validating and motivating. It pushes us to keep innovating and delivering the best care for our clients. Winning these awards has given us even more drive to continue growing and maintaining the trust our clients have placed in us.”

Nilay Sanghrajka

Petpals, the UK’s longest-established pet-care specialist, offers a variety of services including dog walking, pet sitting and pet taxis. Nilay and Priyanka, who are fully trained, insured, uniformed and DBS-checked, provide their exceptional care across Central Milton Keynes, Bradwell, Wolverton, Broughton, Great Linford, Stantonbury, Stacey Bushes, Stony Stratford, Two Mile Ash, Fishermead, Eaglestone and Kiln Farm.

According to Priyanka, the key to their success lies in the personal touch they provide. “We’ve always believed in treating our clients’ pets like our own. We have three cats – Mario, Mia and Misty – and the love and care we give them is exactly what we aim to offer to all the furry friends in our care. This recognition is truly a reflection of the feedback we receive from our clients, who appreciate the level of attention and affection we provide.”

Looking ahead, the couple are excited for what the future holds. “We have big plans to expand our services and reach even more pet owners in the area,” Priyanka added. “We can’t wait to take Petpals Milton Keynes to the next level!”

To find out more about Petpals Milton Keynes’ range of pet-care services, please visit: www.petpals.com/area/milton-keynes