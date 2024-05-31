Local recruitment agency MIXXOS Group raised over £2,000 for YMCA for Charity Football Tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mixxos Group, a prominent local recruitment agency serving Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Buckinghamshire, recently took part in the Franklins50 challenge organized by Franklins Solicitors. This innovative initiative provides participants with £50 and a three-month timeframe to maximise its value for charitable purposes. Rising to the occasion, Mixxos Group hosted a Charity Football Tournament, attracting 12 businesses despite persistent rain throughout the event. Their efforts paid off handsomely, raising over £2,000 through team registrations and raffle ticket sales.

The players and supporters were soaked and covered in mud, as was Chris, the co-owner of Mixxos Group, who spent five hours in the rain refereeing the games. Despite the weather, the atmosphere remained exceptional.

Although Mixxos Group put forth a commendable effort, the tournament was won by Team Target from Target Maintenance Group, a local facilities maintenance and fire safety company, in a well-deserved victory.

The event was also joined by OnePot Shack, a local food van from Flitwick, serving homemade Caribbean food that provided much-needed warmth. OnePot Shack generously donated 10% of their profits from the day to charity.

Graham Bramwell, Team Mixxos - saves a goal, and ends up face down in the mud!

Numerous raffle prizes, generously donated by local businesses, were won during the event. These included a £100 Fratelli's voucher, an overnight stay at The Mercure Hotel in Bedford, and many more.

Following the event's success, Mixxos Group has become a Corporate Partner of the YMCA Milton Keynes and plans to host an annual football tournament aimed at empowering young adults to participate.