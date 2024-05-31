Local recruitment agency MIXXOS Group raised over £2,000 for YMCA for Charity Football Tournament
The players and supporters were soaked and covered in mud, as was Chris, the co-owner of Mixxos Group, who spent five hours in the rain refereeing the games. Despite the weather, the atmosphere remained exceptional.
Although Mixxos Group put forth a commendable effort, the tournament was won by Team Target from Target Maintenance Group, a local facilities maintenance and fire safety company, in a well-deserved victory.
The event was also joined by OnePot Shack, a local food van from Flitwick, serving homemade Caribbean food that provided much-needed warmth. OnePot Shack generously donated 10% of their profits from the day to charity.
Numerous raffle prizes, generously donated by local businesses, were won during the event. These included a £100 Fratelli's voucher, an overnight stay at The Mercure Hotel in Bedford, and many more.
Following the event's success, Mixxos Group has become a Corporate Partner of the YMCA Milton Keynes and plans to host an annual football tournament aimed at empowering young adults to participate.
Mixxos Group, formerly known as Somnium Recruitment, has recently undergone a rebranding. This rebrand aligns with YMCA's values and goals, emphasising fair opportunities and championing equality, diversity, and inclusion.