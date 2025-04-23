Local suppliers on show at housing development in Kimblewick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuilder champions local businesses in new showhomes

Cala Homes (Chiltern) has expanded its ‘Showhome of Support’ initiative to its brand-new Arabella Park development in Kimblewick, as it launches its showhomes to the public.

As part of the initiative, Cala has partnered with independent retailers and creators by handpicking items to furnish its showhomes and showcase their products, produce and designs to both residents and potential homebuyers.

From loose leaf tea retailers to local crafters of handmade products, Cala has championed independent retailers from across Kimblewick and the surrounding areas. The showhomes, designed by established interior design consultancy Artspace, is in the newest of the housebuilder’s Buckinghamshire developments, and provides a taste of what life in Kimblewick has to offer.

Showhome Items

The showhomes’ spacious kitchen features a spread of edible delights, including locally loved condiments from Waddeson Manor Shop, with both honey and marmalade on show. Creating a sense of familiarity with local residents, well-known loose leaf tea supplier, Two Spoons, has provided a selection of items which form part of the display – including chai and lapsang tea.

The kitchen countertops also hold a selection of infused oils from Chiltern Rapeseed Oil, an award-winning oil supplier that grows, presses and bottles it products at Wilstone Great Farm.

Moving through the home, the bathroom has a selection of natural scented soaps from the Lovely Soap Company, as well as some luxurious bath oil and hand cream displayed.

Perfectly located in one of the most sought after areas in Buckinghamshire and on the edge of the charming Chiltern countryside, Arabella Park provides a location with balance. Both nestled away from the hustle and bustle, yet with a direct link to London via train, Kimblewick is the ideal location for those looking to enjoy a semi-rural life.

The development currently offers a variety of 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom houses, and with just 23 private homes available, this development is a great option for those who are looking for a smaller neighbourhood with a big community spirit.

For more information about Arabella Park or to book an appointment to view the new showhome, please visit the website or call 01869 520 121.

For more information on Cala’s Showhome of Support project and the retailers they have worked with, please visit www.cala.co.uk/showhomeofsupport.