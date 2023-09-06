Local turf supplier wins national landscaping award

Watch more videos on Shots!

The UK’s largest independent supplier of turf George Davies Turf (GDT), based in Olney, has just been announced the winner of The British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI): Supplier Exceptional Service award.

Described as a pleasure to judge, GDT were recognised for their fantastic customer retention, personalised service, fast delivery times and excellent systems and processes.

George Davies, founder and managing director said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win this award. We do what we do efficiently and effectively, largely because of our expertise, historic and real time data, systems and processes and absolute dedication to customer service. Most importantly, we have a team of equally committed people that feel empowered to go above and beyond, all sharing the same vision to strive for better.

“Winning this award is a huge achievement for us and is a true celebration of where we started, how far we have come, and where we are going.”

BALI Chief Executive Wayne Grills said: "Each year it makes me immensely proud to witness and share the winners of the National Landscape Awards. The significance of our members putting themselves forward to be scrutinised by their peers and a panel of judges should not be underestimated.

“The willingness to partake in this process highlights our members continued commitment to driving the industry forward, promoting excellence and encouraging fresh talent. The Association's Board of Directors and I would like to congratulate all of this year’s winners on their fantastic achievement."

The GDT team will receive their award at the official ceremony on the 1st December at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.