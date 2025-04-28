Locals who saved their local hailed by real ale campaigners

By Jon Scudamore
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
John McLaughlin of CAMRA is flanked by Andrew (right) and Lewis (left) of the Green ManJohn McLaughlin of CAMRA is flanked by Andrew (right) and Lewis (left) of the Green Man
John McLaughlin of CAMRA is flanked by Andrew (right) and Lewis (left) of the Green Man
The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) has recognised the work of a community group in Mursley who grouped forces to get their village pub back and prevent it from being lost to developers.

Landlord Lewis Huntington teamed up with Andrew Cowell and other locals, and the village was right behind them.

They found the funding together and set about renovation of the premises, throwing open the doors in the summer of 2023.

CAMRA presents the Phoenix award to any pub which has come back from long term closure to sustain itself for over a year.

It is especially commendable when a community or independent investor comes to the rescue as in the case of the Green Man. The pub is a great British institution and can be the hub of any community ; their protection is one of the core objectives of CAMRA.

