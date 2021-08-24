Lord Wei who grew up in Milton Keynes has been appointed as a non-executive director at a London-based finance firm.

At this company called, Fortunis, Lord Wei's remit is to work with the company on backing businesses that make a strong contribution to the environment or to the social good.

Lord Wei's previous accolades include becoming the youngest member of the House of Lords.

Lord Nat Wei

Nat Wei studied at the Sir Frank Markham Community School, which has now been replaced by Milton Keynes Academy on the same site.

He was the only pupil from his year to attend the University of Oxford where he studied modern languages at Jesus College.

His career started as a McKinsey and Company consultant specialising in technology, but he soon moved to working with venture capital and social enterprises.

He joined the charity Absolute Return for Kids (ARK) where he helped to set up Future Leaders. This project was designed to attract, develop and place high-potential teachers and

future leaders from urban schools.

Lord Wei currently serves as a Conservative life peer in the House of Lords and has previously served as Government advisor in the Cabinet Office, during David Cameron's tenure.

Justin MacRae, chief operations officer at Fortunis Capital, said: “A social entrepreneur of Lord Wei’s standing will be a key addition to the Fortunis Board as we step up our investments in businesses that make a positive social impact.”

“Nat Wei’s experience and guidance will make an important contribution as we invest in a new range of enterprises that can make a big difference to our society and, at the same time, make money for our investors.”

Lord Wei holds numerous board and advisory positions straddling multiple sectors and sits on the advisory boards of a number of companies, ranging from technology to property and investment.

Lord Wei said: “I am looking forward to working with Justin and the team at Fortunis to help advance new businesses that will transform society and make a real difference across many,

many communities.”