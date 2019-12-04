Lush cosmetics to double in size at new store in Milton Keynes

Handmade cosmetic company Lush is moving to premises double the size at the city centre – so customers can have more room for parties there.

The store will move lock, stock and barrel tomorrow (Thursday) from intu into the centre:mk next door.

The old store in intu is closed today

The new 144 square metre sales area will give more room for customers to have sit down consultations, and there will also be a dedicated party space, say Lush.

And the sales area will feature counters made from recycled bottle tops and shelves made from recycled plastic sheets.

The store is closed today but will reopen tomorrow in the new premises in Midsummer Arcade.

Shop manager Hannah Downs said: “Our customers have been asking for a bigger shop for many years - this has been a long time coming! We can't wait to have more space for them all to shop comfortably this Christmas.”

As well as an array of gifts, the shop will feature alternative Christmas packaging options, including a Knot Wrap wall.