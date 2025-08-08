Luxury Buckinghamshire hotel announced as finalist in prestigious local business awards

A luxury Buckinghamshire hotel has been named a finalist in the county’s leading business awards – being recognised for its “continued investment, commercial growth and wider contribution to the region.”

Horwood House Hotel, an award-winning, 4-star country house hotel and conference venue in Little Horwood, near Milton Keynes, has been announced as a finalist in the ‘Growth Business of the Year’ category at the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025.

Initially shortlisted, the Grade II listed building, which recently underwent a £6.5million refurbishment, went through a robust judging process before being named a finalist, with judges praising its “innovation, staff development and ambition to grow sustainably”. It will now come up against two other local businesses for the prestigious accolade.

Independently owned, Horwood House has undergone a major transformation in recent years to become one of the most in-demand venues for weddings, spa breaks and corporate events in Buckinghamshire. Over the past 12 months alone, the hotel has expanded its senior team, created new roles across its wedding and spa offerings, and launched several community initiatives to bring people together both inside and outside the estate.

This includes the introduction of its Crisis Lounge – a reimagined event space that supports the homelessness charity Crisis through guest donations and coffee sales – as well as a growing partnership with Urban Bee-lievers, whose youth-led honey project is now integrated into the hotel’s kitchens and guest experience.

Being named a finalist comes off the back of Horwood House Hotel’s owner Karim Kassam being crowned ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards earlier this year. While its pastry team also won two gold and a silver award at the Hotel, Restaurant & Catering’s (HRC) International Salon Culinaire competition.

The hotel is also no stranger to the Buckinghamshire Business Awards, having won the ‘Business Leader of the Year Award’, ‘Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year Award’ and overall ‘Company of the Year Award’ at last year’s event.

Speaking on being a finalist in the awards, Caroline Morrone, General Manager at Horwood House Hotel, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised in the business growth category. It’s a real reflection of the energy and dedication our team brings every day, and the effort we’ve put into growing not just as a business, but as a place that has something meaningful to offer our guests, staff and community. We’ve got big ambitions, and it means a lot to be named a finalist alongside some brilliant local businesses.”

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards celebrate innovation, leadership and community spirit across the county’s business landscape. This year’s winners, from sectors including technology, hospitality, construction and retail, will be announced at a glitzy ceremony on Wednesday, October 15th at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.