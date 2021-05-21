Luxury property boasting home gym and vast landscape gardens on the market in Milton Keynes

This luxurious four-bedroom property in Milton Keynes is currently on the market for £1,250,000 with Taylor Walsh, it can be viewed on Zoopla here.

The home is located on Broadway Avenue by Giffard Park, standout features include: a home gym, a Siematic kitchen and Sonos ceiling speakers.

Also the home comes with private gated access and 0.4 acres worth of plot, which is currently maintained as beautiful landscape gardens.

The property has three reception rooms and two bathrooms to go along with the four bedrooms.

You can take a virtual tour of the property via our photo gallery.

1. Aerial overview This aerial shot of the property helps showcase the amount of land and private garden space a new owner would inherit. Buy photo

2. Kitchen The modern Siematic Kitchen leads into the vast outer private field. It has a full range of fitted wall and base units with worktops over, integrated Miele appliances and a beautifully styled centre island housing the electric hob. The rest of the Kitchen offers contemporary radiators, wine cooler, dining area and a separate Utility room that's fully equipped. Buy photo

3. Living room The spacious living room not only has the room for several guests, it also somehow feels cosy, likely due to the gorgeous leather seats. Buy photo

4. Master bedroom All four bedrooms in the property are double-sized. This one comes with an en-suite as well. A fifth bedroom has been converted, but more on that later. Buy photo