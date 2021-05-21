Luxury property boasting home gym and vast landscape gardens on the market in Milton Keynes
Whoever purchases this home will inherit a lot of private space.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 2:35 pm
This luxurious four-bedroom property in Milton Keynes is currently on the market for £1,250,000 with Taylor Walsh, it can be viewed on Zoopla here.
The home is located on Broadway Avenue by Giffard Park, standout features include: a home gym, a Siematic kitchen and Sonos ceiling speakers.
Also the home comes with private gated access and 0.4 acres worth of plot, which is currently maintained as beautiful landscape gardens.
The property has three reception rooms and two bathrooms to go along with the four bedrooms.
You can take a virtual tour of the property via our photo gallery.
