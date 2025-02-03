Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar honoured with inclusion in the Prestigious 2025 British Curry Guide

By Perception PR
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 12:04 BST
Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar is proud to announce its inclusion in the highly esteemed 2025 British Curry Guide, a recognition of excellence within the UK’s renowned curry industry.

The British Curry Guide celebrates the very best restaurants and takeaways across the nation, spotlighting those that demonstrate exceptional quality, service, and dedication. Being listed in the guide is considered one of the highest accolades within the industry, solidifying Maaya's place as a leader in British curry culture.

Joint owner at Maaya, Jason Thorne said: “This recognition is a true honour, and we owe it to our incredible team and loyal customers who support us every day.

“Being included in the British Curry Guide is a proud moment for us, highlighting the passion and dedication that goes into every dish we serve.”

Maaya's team were presented with the award this weekplaceholder image
The 2025 British Curry Guide showcases restaurants that exemplify the rich tradition of British curry, which has become a cornerstone of the nation’s culinary heritage. The guide highlights establishments that preserve authenticity while embracing innovation, ensuring the industry’s continued growth and success.

Maaya invites customers to celebrate this achievement by enjoying the restaurant's

